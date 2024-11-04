Expand / Collapse search

Crash shuts down portion of SR 52 in Pasco County: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 4, 2024 7:37am EST
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

    HUDSON, Fla. - A possible deadly crash is blocking eastbound traffic on State Road 52 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection with Chicago Avenue, east of Little Road near Hudson.

    Eastbound traffic on SR 52 is being diverted through a gas station parking lot until the road reopens.

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at SR 52 and Chicago Avenue on Monday.

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at SR 52 and Chicago Avenue on Monday.

    FHP has not released further details about the crash.

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: