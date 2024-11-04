Crash shuts down portion of SR 52 in Pasco County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A possible deadly crash is blocking eastbound traffic on State Road 52 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection with Chicago Avenue, east of Little Road near Hudson.

Eastbound traffic on SR 52 is being diverted through a gas station parking lot until the road reopens.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at SR 52 and Chicago Avenue on Monday.

FHP has not released further details about the crash.

