3 hospitalized after crash on SR 52 in Pasco County

Three people went to the hospital after a crash that shut down a stretch of SR 52 in Pasco County on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The crash happened on SR 52 near Bellamy Brothers Blvd., according to fire officials.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says two helicopters responded to the scene to help take patients to the hospital.

SR 52 was shut down at one point during the investigation, but has since reopened.

What we don't know:

No further details on the extent of the injuries or what may have caused the crash have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.