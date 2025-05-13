Crews battle fire at CVS on St. Pete Beach

Crews battled a large fire Tuesday afternoon at the CVS at 4685 Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach.

The backstory:

Aerial video from Sky FOX showed smoke billowing from the building.

Marc Portugal, the public information officer for St. Pete Beach, said someone called 911 around 2:45 p.m. to report the fire.

Portugal said there were four people inside the store when the fire broke out and that they got out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

