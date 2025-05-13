Crews battle fire at CVS on St. Pete Beach
ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, Fla. - Crews battled a large fire Tuesday afternoon at the CVS at 4685 Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach.
The backstory:
Aerial video from Sky FOX showed smoke billowing from the building.
Marc Portugal, the public information officer for St. Pete Beach, said someone called 911 around 2:45 p.m. to report the fire.
Portugal said there were four people inside the store when the fire broke out and that they got out safely.
No injuries have been reported.
What's next:
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
