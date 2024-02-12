Crews battle fire in Sarasota

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in Sarasota Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Ponder Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Some traffic lights between Bahia Vista and Palmer are not working at this time, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are asked to use caution when in this area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.