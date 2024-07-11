Crews break ground on One Tampa high-rise, set to be city's tallest residential tower

Crews officially broke ground Thursday on One Tampa, the city's tallest residential tower.

One Tampa, located at the corner of North Tampa and East Twigg Streets in downtown, will be 42 stories tall, reaching more than 500 feet, and include 225 residences.

"It's really an amazing location to put this kind of iconic tower," Brian Van Slyke, a developer with the Kolter Group, said during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Condominiums will start at $1 million and range from 1,100 to 4,000 square feet. According to developers, more than half of the units have been sold.

Amenities include a pool, spa, and fitness center, along with golf and Formula One racing simulators. The ground floor, meanwhile, will be dedicated to retail and restaurant space.

"It's just such an exciting time for our city because we're creating entire neighborhoods, entire communities where individuals can live, work and play right in that location and not have to worry about transportation," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The initial plan was for One Tampa to be the tallest building on Florida's Gulf Coast, topping out at more than 600 feet. That plan, however, was scrapped due to concerns from Tampa’s Aviation Commission.

Developers also received pushback from local historians and community members who wanted to preserve the two buildings that were eventually demolished to make way for this one.

Project planners said the new tower will include a five-story brick facade that will try to maintain the historic appeal of the old buildings, which were constructed in 1895 and 1912.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

