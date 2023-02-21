As downtown Tampa grows one photographer keeps track of the past

As Downtown Tampa gets larger, some wonder if we're losing important pieces of the past. Photographer Chip Weiner has a camera rig that allows him to compare what’s here now with what was here years or even decades ago.

He takes pictures precisely where the Burgert Brothers, famous local photographers of the past, took pictures 50 or even 100 years ago.

"A lot of it has to do with honoring the old photography of the Burgert Brothers and showing visually what those scenes look like today," says Weiner.

Some places, such as the Kress Building in Downtown Tampa, look the same. Other places have changed or are simply gone.

One of the buildings that disappeared was known as the Tarr Furniture Building on N. Tampa Street, built in 1895. "It was an incredibly beautiful building," says Weiner. "The architectural detail in that will not be replicated." It was a large building in those days. The residential tower that's replacing it, called One Tampa, is to be the tallest such building in this part of Florida. Hundreds of people will live there. Many will be new to Tampa and few will know the history.

"In Tampa we're growing up and where is the balance as far as what do we keep and what do we not?" asks Weiner. " I think there needs to be a little more diligence paying attention to those things."

He says he is not against development. The builders of One Tampa agreed to add a street level facade to the new building similar in style to the Tarr Building. Weiner hopes it will be noticed.

"I hope that in 50 years from now some young whipper snapper will still be working a camera and will come back to these same locations," he smiles, knowing every picture can tell a story of what we see now and what was here in the past.




