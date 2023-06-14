Crews in Brevard County remove debris from homes left by EF-1 tornado

Clean-up crews are picking up trash from last week’s EF-1 tornado. Numerous homeowners had damage, and the county’s working to clean up the mess.

Dead trees, debris, and parts of people's homes were getting hauled away after the tornado with wind speeds up to 100 miles touched down in South Patrick Shores.

Nearly 50 homes were damaged. Some more severe than others. No lives were lost, but people are worried about hurricanes causing more damage."We’re on the path of getting things corrected and fixed and repaired," said Danielle Rowley who lost her roof in the tornado.

"I don’t know how long that path is going to be. I don’t know how many twists and turns are in that path, but we’re on the path."

Cleanup begins a week after an EF-1 tornado struck Brevard County.

Some families lost roofs while others scraped by with minor damage. The county is waiting to see if anyone qualifies for state assistance, and they haven’t set a final date for when trucks will stop clearing out debris.

County officials are reminding homeowners in the area to avoid placing vegetative debris piles and other debris piles in front of light poles, power poles, mailboxes, fire hydrants, under tree overhangs or low-hanging wires, or against any property that has the potential to be damaged during the removal efforts.

Also, the Brevard County Code of County Ordinances states paper or plastic bags are not accepted in yard waste receptacles.

The county says it will visit every affected home before stopping clean-up.