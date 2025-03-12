St. Pete police to discuss 'unusual circumstance' leading to murder charge after deadly crash

The Brief St. Petersburg police are giving an update Wednesday afternoon on an "unusual circumstance that led to a first-degree murder charge" after a deadly crash. Police arrested Kyle Hill on a list of charges following a crash that killed a woman on Sunday night. The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m.



St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is giving an update Wednesday afternoon on "an unusual circumstance that led to a first-degree murder charge" after a deadly crash.

The department confirmed to FOX 13 that the news conference surrounds the case against Kyle Hill, 33, who was arrested after a crash that killed a woman last weekend.

The backstory:

Earlier this week, police said Hill was driving along 34th St. on Sunday night when he crashed his Nissan Armada into a Honda Accord.

The crash caused the Honda to hit a concrete pole, causing the pole to snap and fall on top of the Honda, investigators said.

SPPD said a passenger in the Honda, 28-year-old Arislenne Blanco, died at the scene while Hill and the driver of the Honda went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially said Hill faced charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and violation of probation. Pinellas County Jail records now show that Hill also faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

What's next:

The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m. in the St. Petersburg Police Department's Media Room.

Police say that members of Blanco's family will be at the press conference.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department along with Pinellas County Jail records.

