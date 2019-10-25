Crews rescue worker from muddy hole after collapse

Rescuers in Gibsonton had to move quickly to pull a worker from a muddy trench before he drowned Friday morning.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, it was around 9 a.m. when the man was working underneath a sidewalk along U.S. 41 and Cedar Avenue. A portion of the sidewalk collapsed, trapping the worker. Bystanders were initially able to pull him upright, but nearby broken water pipes began filling the hole with a mud slurry that threatened to suck him under.

Emergency crews responded to shore up the collapse while a vacuum truck sucked water from the hole. An HCFR spokesman said the man remained alert an conscious while crews worked to free him.

The man, who was not publicly named, was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

