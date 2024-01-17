Wanted murder suspect on the run could be in Tampa Bay area: Crime Stoppers

article

Crime Stoppers is searching for a wanted homicide suspect on the run from Charlotte County in Florida who they say could be in the Tampa Bay area.

According to Crime Stoppers, Fidel (Neil) Fletcher is wanted for the murder of his wife. They are offering a reward of up to $3,000, and the U.S. Marshals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for his capture.

READ: Manatee County hunter captures Florida panther on trail camera

He may be riding a black BMX-style bicycle and is possibly wearing blue jeans and an older style OD Green Army-style jacket. He stands at 6'1" and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Wanted Poster for Fidel Fletcher (Photo courtesy: FL Crime Stoppers)

To provide information, call Crime Stoppers at **TIPS or send a message on the FL Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For more information regarding Crime Stoppers, contact Executive Director Kelly McLaren at 813-442-9300.