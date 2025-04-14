Expand / Collapse search

Croquet World Champion to be crowned in Venice this week

By
Published  April 14, 2025 5:50pm EDT
Venice
FOX 13 News

Croquet championship arrives in Sarasota

FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers reports.

The Brief

    • The World Under 21 Championship is being held at Wellfield Park in Venice, bringing in croquet competitors from all over the world.
    • A Croquet World Champion will be crowned in Venice at the championship this week.
    • It the first time the event has been held in Sarasota County.

VENICE, Fla. - Many of us remember playing croquet in our parents' backyard, but in Venice, they're going to crown a Croquet World Champion this week. 

The World Under 21 Championship is being held at Wellfield Park in Venice.

What they're saying:

"They’re having a great time and all of a sudden they realize they can send them all the way to the bushes and beyond. They have a great synergy with each other," said Damon Bidencope, the president of the U.S. Croquet Association. 

Mathilda, 18, from Germany is a top competitor. 

"Compared to Germany, it's really hot," she laughed. "It's still winter in Germany." 

Dig deeper:

Men and women compete together in this game, which became popular in England in the mid-1800's. Using mallets, competitors hit their balls through hoops, and the first one that scores seven wins.

"We are very excited to have croquet being played in a public park which it is here," said Bidencope. "It’s a wonderful setting." 

It's the first time the World Championships have been held in Sarasota County. Play will continue through Friday, when a champion will be crowned. 

Spectators are welcome and there's no admission charge.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with U.S. Croquet Association President Damon Bidencope and competitor Mathilda. 

