Croquet World Champion to be crowned in Venice this week
VENICE, Fla. - Many of us remember playing croquet in our parents' backyard, but in Venice, they're going to crown a Croquet World Champion this week.
The World Under 21 Championship is being held at Wellfield Park in Venice.
READ: Pinellas Park man cited for shooting, killing great blue heron and duck on his property: FWC
What they're saying:
"They’re having a great time and all of a sudden they realize they can send them all the way to the bushes and beyond. They have a great synergy with each other," said Damon Bidencope, the president of the U.S. Croquet Association.
Mathilda, 18, from Germany is a top competitor.
"Compared to Germany, it's really hot," she laughed. "It's still winter in Germany."
Dig deeper:
Men and women compete together in this game, which became popular in England in the mid-1800's. Using mallets, competitors hit their balls through hoops, and the first one that scores seven wins.
"We are very excited to have croquet being played in a public park which it is here," said Bidencope. "It’s a wonderful setting."
It's the first time the World Championships have been held in Sarasota County. Play will continue through Friday, when a champion will be crowned.
Spectators are welcome and there's no admission charge.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with U.S. Croquet Association President Damon Bidencope and competitor Mathilda.
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter