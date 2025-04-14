Croquet World Champion to be crowned in Venice this week

The Brief The World Under 21 Championship is being held at Wellfield Park in Venice, bringing in croquet competitors from all over the world. A Croquet World Champion will be crowned in Venice at the championship this week. It the first time the event has been held in Sarasota County.



Many of us remember playing croquet in our parents' backyard, but in Venice, they're going to crown a Croquet World Champion this week.

The World Under 21 Championship is being held at Wellfield Park in Venice.

"They’re having a great time and all of a sudden they realize they can send them all the way to the bushes and beyond. They have a great synergy with each other," said Damon Bidencope, the president of the U.S. Croquet Association.

Mathilda, 18, from Germany is a top competitor.

"Compared to Germany, it's really hot," she laughed. "It's still winter in Germany."

Men and women compete together in this game, which became popular in England in the mid-1800's. Using mallets, competitors hit their balls through hoops, and the first one that scores seven wins.

"We are very excited to have croquet being played in a public park which it is here," said Bidencope. "It’s a wonderful setting."

It's the first time the World Championships have been held in Sarasota County. Play will continue through Friday, when a champion will be crowned.

Spectators are welcome and there's no admission charge.

