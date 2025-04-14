Pinellas Park man cited for shooting, killing great blue heron and duck on his property: FWC
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Pinellas Park man allegedly shot and killed a great blue heron and a mallard duck that were on his property, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.
Joseph White was issued a citation on Saturday for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Big picture view:
Great blue herons and other native migratory birds are federally protected, making it against the law to harm or kill them.
A video taken by a neighbor shows White being confronted about the shooting before FWC officials arrived.
Upon arrival, FWC officials say White admitted that he shot the heron with a pellet rifle to keep shorebirds and ducks from gathering near his pool.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about wildlife violations is encouraged to contact FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline.
You can call 888-404-FWCC (3922) or visit MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Wildlife Commission.
