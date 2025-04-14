Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas Park man cited for shooting, killing great blue heron and duck on his property: FWC

Published  April 14, 2025 3:38pm EDT
Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Pinellas Park man allegedly shot and killed a great blue heron and a mallard duck that were on his property, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Joseph White was issued a citation on Saturday for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Big picture view:

Great blue herons and other native migratory birds are federally protected, making it against the law to harm or kill them.

A video taken by a neighbor shows White being confronted about the shooting before FWC officials arrived.

A Pinellas Park man was cited for shooting and killing a great blue heron and a mallard duck on his property, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Upon arrival, FWC officials say White admitted that he shot the heron with a pellet rifle to keep shorebirds and ducks from gathering near his pool.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about wildlife violations is encouraged to contact FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline.

You can call 888-404-FWCC (3922) or visit MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

