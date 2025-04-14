Pinellas Park man cited for shooting, killing great blue heron and duck on his property: FWC

The Brief A Pinellas Park man was cited for shooting and killing a great blue heron and a mallard duck on his property, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. Upon arrival, FWC officials say Joseph White admitted to shooting the heron with a pellet rifle to keep shorebirds and ducks from gathering near his pool. Great blue herons and other native migratory birds are federally protected, making it against the law to harm or kill them.



A Pinellas Park man allegedly shot and killed a great blue heron and a mallard duck that were on his property, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Joseph White was issued a citation on Saturday for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Big picture view:

Great blue herons and other native migratory birds are federally protected, making it against the law to harm or kill them.

A video taken by a neighbor shows White being confronted about the shooting before FWC officials arrived.

A Pinellas Park man was cited for shooting and killing a great blue heron and a mallard duck on his property, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Upon arrival, FWC officials say White admitted that he shot the heron with a pellet rifle to keep shorebirds and ducks from gathering near his pool.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about wildlife violations is encouraged to contact FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline.

You can call 888-404-FWCC (3922) or visit MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Wildlife Commission.

