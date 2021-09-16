Crystal River bowler rolls 2 perfect games in a row, plans on going pro

Seth Philips, 21, has a very unusual way of throwing a bowling ball.

"I actually I throw the ball two-handed," he explained. "I only use my middle finger and my ring finger."

Phillips’ unorthodox way of bowling led to newfound fame at the Manatee Lanes bowling alley in Crystal River.

"I actually shot my first and second-ever 300-shot back to back, so 24 strikes in a row," he shared.

The odds of Phillips rolling a perfect game were 62 million to one.

"I started the first game, final shot, loved it, struck. I was so happy, so excited, finally got my first one and then started the second game, got ten strikes in a row and I was like, I can do this again. Only two strikes away, I can do this," Phillips exclaimed.

Phillips was overcome with emotions after his amazing feat.

"I was so happy," he said. "I think I screamed a little bit too out of excitement but it was just, I get so excited from I was cheering all that."

Phillips’ plan now is to qualify for the PGA tour and become a professional bowler.

"Trying to just do the best I can, improve my score, improve my game every way I can, just so that I can hopefully one day make it out there on tour, show these professionals what I got," he shared.

A dream that Seth hopes strikes big. Seth has only been playing seriously for three years and now practices for hours every day.

