More than 100 wild flamingos counted in Florida, census shows

Audubon Florida counted more than 100 wild American flamingos across the state during one week in February, according to new census data.

Bay Area residents have spotted these pink beauties since Hurricane Idalia hit last August.

"Hurricane Idalia was really interesting, because it hit when flamingos in South and Central America were migrating," Audubon Florida’s Erika Zambello said. "So it literally blew them off course, and it blew them into Florida."

Researchers and biologists with Audubon Florida set out to count these blush-colored birds. They conducted a flamingo census from February 18-25.

"Anyone could participate. We had an open form for the public. If you saw a flamingo, you could fill out the form," Zambello said.

More than 40 bird enthusiasts and Audubon staff recorded their flamingo sightings. Results released this week show 101 wild American flamingos were counted statewide.

"The largest flock was in Florida Bay. We also counted 18 in the Pine Island area of Florida, and then another 14 at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge," Zambello said.

Zambello told FOX 13 that the conservation group closely studied the submissions, carefully analyzed photos and reported locations to make sure no bird was counted twice.

"We had a few in there where we think that they were actually roseate spoonbills, which are also pink. And so we had to make sure that they were actually flamingos. And we contacted the people who did the surveys if we had questions," Zambello said.

Flamingos are considered native to Florida, but their population has declined over time.

"There are way more lawn flamingos today -- plastic flamingos -- than there are flamingos in the wild," Zambello said.

That’s why the results of this flamingo census are encouraging to Bay Area researchers.

"Our working hypothesis is that there are flamingos from Hurricane Idalia that are still in Florida that were counted as part of this survey," Zambello said. "Now, people were seeing flamingos before Hurricane Idalia, and so it's probably a mix."

Audubon staff told FOX 13 there were reported flamingo sightings just a few weeks ago.

"We are hoping that if we continue to conserve habitat and restore habitat in the Everglades and elsewhere in Florida, that these flamingos will see that the Sunshine State is a place they want to be, and they will stay long-term," Zambello added.

Wildlife advocates are asking anyone who spots a flamingo in the wild to give the bird space and watch it from a distance.

