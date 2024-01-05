Crystal River brings visitors up close to manatees during winter months

In Florida's nature coast, Crystal River emerges as a haven for nature enthusiasts seeking an up-close encounter with manatees during the winter months.

As temperatures drop, manatees seek refuge in the warm springs that dot the region. Crystal River boasts a unique collection of spring heads, drawing hundreds of manatees to these sanctuary-like waters.

It captivates both locals and tourists, offering an opportunity to see the manatees in their natural habitat during the colder seasons.

"We’re very blessed in this area because of the size of the springs and the number of warm water springs we have," said Terry Natwick with Discover Crystal River Florida. "These manatees come here, and what that enables us to do is recognize the dangers they face. If you look at some of the manatees from the boardwalk, you’ll notice scars from boat strikes. Going out on these tours is a real education, and our hope is that participating in these tours will turn you into a champion for manatees when you return home."

For those wanting to experience this connection with manatees, Crystal River provides a variety of ways to get up close and personal with them.

Whether it’s kayaking along the scenic waterways, taking guided boat tours, or even snorkeling in designated areas, visitors can choose from an array of experiences.

To explore these opportunities and plan an unforgettable encounter with manatees, you can find more information on www.discovercrystalriverfl.com.