Dave's Jukebox Diner's food truck brings comfort food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area's Dave's Jukebox Diner is a food truck that focuses on burgers and comfort food.
Dave and Sheri Doback own the food truck and got into the business because they love serving good food and interacting with people.
For more information on Dave's Jukebox Diner, find them on Facebook.
You can also contact Tampa Bay Food Trucks to book multiple trucks for an event by visiting www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com.