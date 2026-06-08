Crystal River fire: Explosions destroy honey facility

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The Brief Firefighters battled a massive commercial structure fire on North Winterset Avenue in Crystal River on Sunday morning. The intense blaze destroyed a local honey processing and storage facility, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said exploding gas tanks forced crews into a defensive mode to protect a nearby home.



A commercial fire tore through a Crystal River honey processing facility on Sunday, triggering explosions and racking up over $1.2 million in structural and content losses, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Crystal River facility fire

What we know:

Citrus County Fire Rescue teams went to North Winterset Avenue at 8:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a massive commercial structure fire.

First responders from Connell Heights arrived nine minutes later to find a large commercial building completely engulfed in thick flames and intense heat.

The facility housed agricultural gear, forklifts, commercial mowing equipment, bee boxes, honey-processing equipment, and honey storage, according to CCFR.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating what sparked the blaze.

A Citrus County Fire Rescue ladder truck operates in a defensive mode above the charred, smoking ruins of the completely destroyed agricultural and honey processing building. Image is courtesy of Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters face explosions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the initial spark or if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Investigators have not released information on whether the facility had automated sprinkler systems or whether any hazardous materials violations existed prior to the incident.

Massive hazardous scene

Timeline:

The emergency response moved rapidly as hazards multiplied inside the burning facility.

8:20 a.m.: Emergency dispatchers send units to the commercial fire.

8:29 a.m.: Rescue 51 and Squad 7 arrive on the scene to find heavy fire.

1:49 p.m.: Incident commanders finally declared the fire under control after hours of defensive operations.

5:27 p.m.: Crews successfully extinguish the remaining hot spots.

5:46 p.m.: All fire units clear the North Winterset Avenue scene.

Radiant heat from the commercial facility blaze melted and warped the vinyl siding on the exterior of a double-wide mobile home located just 25 feet away. Image of Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Defending nearby homes

The backstory:

As the facility burned, firefighters said they faced immediate danger from repeated explosions tearing through the structure.

Command units identified multiple compressed gas cylinders, large propane tanks and numerous drums filled with unknown contents.

Crews said they quickly set up collapse zones and shifted into a defensive mode to guard against the volatile conditions.

According to CCFR, a double-wide mobile home stood just 25 feet away from the fire.

Firefighters say radiant heat and flame impingement caused moderate exterior damage to the mobile home, but aggressive hose lines successfully prevented the fire from spreading inside the house.

Extensive overhaul operations were required due to a total roof collapse and the sheer volume of material packed inside the facility, according to CCFR.

Financial toll mounts

By the numbers:

The destruction had a massive financial impact on the local agricultural business.

$716,770: Estimated total in structural damage to the commercial building.

$544,000: Total financial loss for the equipment and inventory stored inside.

25: The number of feet separating the burning facility from a threatened mobile home.