Elevated comfort food at Himes Breakfast House in Tampa

Across from Britton Plaza where Himes Avenue meets the Selmon Expressway sits the Himes Breakfast House.

If you're craving pancakes made from scratch, they've got you covered... waffles, check... Avocado toast? Yep. Country fried steak? Absolutely.

As the name says, they do breakfast. All sorts of breakfast foods populate their menu.

"It was comfort food that we've elevated," shared managing partner, Steve Pachmayer. "You get a good breakfast, you start your day off in a good mood."

In describing his menu, Pachmayer sung the praises of their elevated offerings.

READ: Clearwater restaurant offers customers breakfast pizza

"You have Good Morning Pancakes which offers fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas all season long. We have the Crunch French Toast and our French toast is a little different, we soak a brioche bread in custard instead of just eggs and milk. We make our syrups in house twice a week."

Don't worry about checking the time if you're running late getting there in the morning. The Himes Breakfast House is open until 2 p.m.

"The name's a little deceptive by saying 'Breakfast House,' because we're open for breakfast and lunch," admitted Pachmayer. "We have a homemade pot pie that we make daily."

All of their menu items are made from scratch with large portions and fresh ingredients.

READ: Temple Terrace restaurant specializes in fresh fried food

As for what their customers can expect, Pachmayer said, "You get a good breakfast, it gets you fueled up for the day and gets you going... Breakfast is great all year round and all day long!"

To find out more information on the Himes Breakfast House, click here.

To view their menu online, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter