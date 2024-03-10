Traditional Italian food updated with modern flair in Tampa

On the outside, it looks like a street café complete with the lighting and umbrellas one might find outside a restaurant in Venice. However, this venue is in Midtown and brings with it the name of the owner's grandfather.

Oronzo's (Un)Common Italian is what they call fast casual Italian food.

Named for Oronzo Bavaro, his work ethic shows in the food journey his grandson Dan Bavaro has taken bringing this business to life.

"We blend traditional Italian recipes into an uncommon and hip way," shared John Fritz.

He is the Director of Operations at Oronzo Italian.

Traditional is spaghetti with homemade sauce, fresh mozzarella and meatballs. Uncommon is taking that dish and wrapping it in a burrito. While the base recipes are from the family cookbook, they are all updated with a modern flair.

The kitchen is busy making the basics for each recipe daily.

"For all of our fresh pasta we use eggs, flour and salt as opposed to just flour and water," said Fritz, "[It] Adds a little more substance to it, extra protein, but it's going to have more of a bite to it."

They open each day at 11 a.m. to cater to the lunch crowd. The whole menu is available through the dinner crowd as well.

