Culinary seniors gather for 'Souper' cook off

Seniors in Tampa, gathered on Thursday for a heartwarming event that celebrated not only their culinary talents but also their cherished memories.

The "Senior ‘Souper’ Bowl Cook Off," hosted by Hillsborough County Aging Services, brought together seniors from different Hillsborough County Senior Centers to showcase their cooking skills.

Beyond the friendly competition, the highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Aging Services cookbook titled "Recipes Aged to Perfection."

This cookbook, a labor of love crafted by seniors and Aging Services staff, is more than just a collection of recipes; it’s a tribute to the culinary passions of those who have since passed away, ensuring their legacies endure through the dishes they loved to prepare and share.

"We thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we have so many wonderful seniors with so many wonderful recipes, and those recipes have been passed down generation to generation.’ So, we started to do just the recipe gathering of desserts, starters, entrées, and then COVID came, so we weren’t able to really showcase it. And then COVID has subsided, so we are here today to showcase our recipes aged to perfection and let our seniors’ cooking abilities do the talking today," says Lori Radice with Hillsborough County Aging Services.

As the seniors cooked up their signature soups and chilis, the aroma of nostalgia filled the air, evoking memories of shared meals and cherished moments.

Each recipe prepared during the cook-off, whether from the cookbook or passed down through generations, served as a poignant reminder of the joy found in cooking and the bonds formed over meals.

Beyond the culinary delights, the "Senior ‘Souper’ Bowl Cook Off" was a touching testament to the power of community and the importance of preserving memories. Through the cookbook and events like this, Hillsborough County Aging Services honors the rich culinary heritage of its seniors, ensuring that their legacy lives on for generations to come.