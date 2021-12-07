Custom gift baskets, locally made art & more at the St. Petersburg Visitor Center store

The gift shop at the St. Petersburg Visitors Center might be your one-stop shop for holiday gifting this year. And most of the money spent there goes back to local makers and artists.

"We sell local art. The artists get a nice proceed of that. 60% goes to the artist. It's really unusual to have a place in St. Pete that has all St. Pete local artists," said Shelli Hemans, the manager of the St. Petersburg Visitors Center.

You'll also find locally made ornaments and custom gift baskets are also available.

"You can have any items that you want. You can choose the items or I can choose the items, so just tell me I want you to make me a $50 basket. We can deliver it. We can do multiple baskets," said Hemans.

Don't forget about kids and pets. They have onesies and kids’ shirts. The shop also has doggy bandanas, leashes, bowls and more.

But most importantly, it's a place where the gifts give back.

"When you buy something in here, you're helping support an artist directly. So this is going to pay their mortgage, their car payment or their food or whatever," said Hemans.

Whether you're local or just visiting, you can find something special for just about anyone.

"We're kind of known for really bringing new stuff in all the time and people love that," said Hemans.

For more information about the St. Pete Store & Visitors Center, visit https://www.thestpetestore.com/.