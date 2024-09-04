Custom typewriter poetry business in St. Petersburg creates personalized keepsakes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Merk the Moment is a custom typewriter poetry business based in St. Petersburg.

"We have conversations with people, get to know them, and translate their stories, memories, hopes, and dreams into a personalized keepsake that happens to be a typewritten poem," said poet and founder, Jessica Merker.

Merker and fellow poet, Kelley Johnson, set up their table and typewriters at local markets. But they can also be booked for corporate events, parties, or weddings.

"Every day different types of people from different walks of life resonate with the poetry. It’s really cool to see," said Johnson.

When it comes to poem topics, they say nothing is off the table.

"We’ve written poems about people’s pets, cars, ducks, monster trucks, the works," said Merker.

They also write a lot of wedding vows, as well as eulogies.

To learn more about Merk the Moment and find out where they will be set up next, click here.

