Customs and Border Protection Officer dies in accidental shooting at South Florida gun range

article

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has died after he was accidentally shot in the chest at a South Florida gun range on Wednesday, authorities said.

Federal officials confirmed the officer's death in the incident, which happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at Trail Glades Range in Miami-Dade County, according to WSVN.

The range is divided into two sides: a civilian side and a law enforcement side. A man on the civilian side told WTVJ he heard screams coming from the law enforcement part of the range before employees told everyone to cease fire.

(Courtesy: WSVN)

RELATED: Man charged with killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces

Miami-Dade police told the outlet that the unidentified officer, who was an instructor, was shot in the chest during a range demonstration.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

"A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the weapons range was critically injured while on duty and pronounced deceased earlier today," the agency said in a released statement. "CBP is cooperating with the investigation."