Man charged for killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces

A Lake Wales man was arrested for killing a witness who was planning on testifying against him in an attempted murder trial, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday.

Agents served an arrest warrant on Marlon Tyrone Burgess, 37. FDLE said he will now face first-degree murder, kidnappings, tampering with physical evidence, attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon charges.

"Friends of this suspect described him as dangerous and willing to do whatever was needed to avoid going back to prison," said Mark Brutnell, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in charge. "So, with cold and calculating persistence, Burgess came up with a plan to murder the one person who could put him back behind bars."

The body of a 20-year-old man was found in an orange grove in Hardee County back in 2020, FDLE agents said. The victim was beaten and stabbed.

The 20-year-old was planning on testifying against Burgess after the victim was shot by him in 2019, Florida law enforcement officials said. Burgess, who was out of jail on pretrial diversion, tried repeatedly to get in contact with the 20-year-old to keep him from testifying, according to FDLE.

When that didn't work, investigators said Burgess came up with a plot to kill the victim. Once the victim died, his body was disposed of in a Hardee County orange grove.

Burgess was arrested in June 2020 for violating his pretrial release and has been in jail ever since, FDLE confirmed. The Hardee County Sheriff's Office and Lake Wales Police Department assisted FDLE in this case.

"We are extremely pleased with this indictment, and pray it brings some closure to the victim’s family," Hardee County Sheriff Vent Crawford said.

FDLE agents are continuing their investigation and said more suspects are expected to be indicted. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact FDLE Tampa Bay at 800-226-1140.