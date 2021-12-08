Cutting the cheese: Mazzaro's to slice 840-pound block of aged provolone ahead of Christmas

It's a holiday tradition for Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Pete: cutting a giant block of cheese.

On Wednesday morning, they sliced into an 840-pound spire of cheese. The massive tube of provolone was shipped from Italy after it was aged for two years.

When it arrived at the market in October, They had to use a forklift to get it inside. But Mazzaro’s says it's worth the trouble.

This is the third year Mazzaro’s has imported a giant block of cheese for the holiday season.

