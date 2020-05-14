CVS opens COVID-19 testing sites throughout Florida, including Tampa Bay

article

New drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Florida, and are operated by CVS Health.

The following test sites will open at CVS Pharmacy locations on Friday, May 15:

- 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

- 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549

- 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763

- 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

- 3404 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

- 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777-1102

- 50 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

- 121 West MacClenny Avenue, MacClenny, FL 32063

- 520 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

CVS says the new sites will use self-swab test and is available to those who meet the CDC criteria for testing. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com, beginning Friday, to schedule an appointment.

Those with an appointment must stay in their cars. Then, they'll be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and instructions. A pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

Those tests will be sent to a third-party laboratory to be processed, and results will be available in about three days, CVS says.

