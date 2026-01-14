Second CVS robbery suspect arrested after string of robberies across Tampa Bay: SPPD

The Brief St. Pete police have arrested a second person in connection to a robbery in which two people sprayed employees at a CVS on January 5. Police say that similar robberies have happened at multiple nearby businesses late at night targeting fragrance storage areas or locked fragrance displays. The stolen goods from the robberies at several CVS locations, a Walgreens and a JCPenney are worth $11,758.97 before taxes.



St. Pete police have arrested a second person in connection to a robbery in which two people sprayed employees at a CVS on January 5.

Antone Jones was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say that him and his accomplice, Joseph Brown, entered the CVS at 301 Third Street South with facemasks on and robbed the store.

Investigators say that Jones went behind the counter and shoved a salesclerk. At the same time, Brown began spraying store employees with pepper spray.

Both men then ran out of the store with more than $1,000 in store merchandise.

Police say that similar robberies have happened at multiple nearby businesses late at night, targeting fragrance storage areas or locked fragrance displays.

The Mazda that Brown was driving during the incident was later determined to be a Turo rental vehicle, and they were able to track it down using the owner's GPS system.

By the numbers:

In total, investigators say that Brown was involved in separate robberies across the Tampa Bay area between December 14 and January 5.

The stolen goods from the robberies at several CVS locations, a Walgreens and a JCPenney are worth $11,758.97 before taxes.