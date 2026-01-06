Two masked suspects pepper spay CVS store clerks during St. Pete robbery, search underway: Police

The Brief Investigators are searching for two suspects who pepper-sprayed sales clerks during a CVS store robbery in St. Petersburg Monday evening. St. Pete police said this is the suspects' third store robbery in the city since December 1, 2025. Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.



Investigators are searching for two suspects who pepper-sprayed sales clerks during a CVS store robbery in St. Petersburg Monday evening.

The St. Pete Police Department said the robbery happened at the CVS store located at 301 Third Street South. But, it isn't the only store robbed by these suspects, according to officials.

READ: North Carolina teacher killed by home intruder while on phone with 911, police say

Dig deeper:

St. Pete police said this is the suspects' third store robbery in the city since December 1, 2025. Investigators also said they believe they were also involved in a series of robberies at other stores in the region.

Monday's robbery

What we know:

Both suspects walked into the CVS at around 11:45 p.m. wearing face masks. Video released by SPPD shows one of the suspects forcing their way behind the counter and pushing the sales clerk while the second suspect sprayed the clerk in the face with what they believe was pepper spray.

A second store clerk who tried to intervene was also pepper-sprayed by the suspect, according to authorities.

MORE: Florida woman shot by armed intruder as she arrived home from shopping trip: CCSO

The two masked suspects were last seen running from the store with more than $1,000 in merchandise, the police department said.

What you can do:

Investigators in St. Pete are continuing their search for the suspects. They were described as possibly being in their 20s with long black braids and both wore blue surgical masks.

The one who was seen pushing the clerk was wearing a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt, black joggers with white stripes and tan Ugg-style boots. The second suspect who sprayed the clerks wore a long-sleeved white top with small, red hearts, black joggers and sandals.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.