E-Motos vs. E-Bikes: Police and doctors warn Florida families about dangers, consequences

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is calling out the use of e-motos, or dirt bikes on streets, saying they are not street legal.

They also said anyone that is using an e-moto must have a license and get the bike registered.

What we know:

The sheriff's office called out the practice in a video on their Facebook page. The deputy pulled over a 14-year-old riding an e-moto on Sarasota roads.

"Sit down," said a Sarasota Sheriff's Deputy. "What is wrong with you?"

The dashcam video from the deputy's cruiser shows the teen and others swerving in and out of traffic on a public road.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

"Let me ask you a question," the deputy said. "Do you want to go to jail? Did you know you can go to jail?"

Along with not being street legal, it is also illegal to ride e-motos on public trails.

"Did you know that this is a vehicle by Florida law? It's an e-moto, not an e-bicycle, which means you have to have it registered," the deputy said. "Number two, you're not old enough to have a license."

Big picture view:

Similar conversations are happening regarding e-bike safety, except it is legal for teens to get on these types of bikes.

"You can have a pretty significant brain injury, and you could also suffer internal injuries," said Dr. Jose Diaz, the chief of trauma at Tampa General Hospital and University of South Florida. "Most injuries off an e-bike are usually extremity injuries in addition to head injuries."

But, doctors said e-motos can be more dangerous than an e-bike.

"It's really just everything with e-bikes, and it's just amplified, given that you can be going at a significantly higher rate of speed," said Dr. Michael Patch with AdventHealth, Wesley Chapel, ER. "So it is just, you know, it's everything we see but worse."

Doctors said parents need to watch out for their children's safety and make them wear protective gear, no matter what they are riding.

"There are special helmets that you should be wearing when you're on an e-bike, as opposed to a regular bicycle," Diaz said.

What they're saying:

One mom in Tampa said she will make sure her child will be in protective gear when she eventually lets her 12-year-old ride her electric bike to school.

"She actually goes to school pretty close to our house," said Shaniqua Harris. "So maybe, maybe just maybe if mom feels a little safe. You know, maybe she could ride her back to school."