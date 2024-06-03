Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour’ to stop in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Cyndi Lauper is headed out on her first major tour in a decade, and she is coming to Tampa.

The ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ singer will be performing at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. as part of her 23-city farewell tour.

Lauper will be performing with ‘special guests’ that will be announced later.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Cyndi Lauper poses at the opening night celebration for the Huey Lewis & The News musical "The Heart of Rock and Roll" at The James Earl Jones Theater on April 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireI

Her farewell tour coincides with a feature-length documentary about Lauper’s life and career called ‘Let the Canary Sing.' The documentary will premiere on Paramount+ on June 4, the same day Lauper will be honored with an imprint ceremony at the prestigious TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood.

Tickets for Lauper’s Tampa concert go on sale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 4.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

