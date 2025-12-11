Polk County Fire Rescue rallies around paramedic injured in ambulance crash

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office said paramedic John Parris was injured during an ambulance crash on Monday along U.S. Highway 27 and Lucerne Park Road in Winter Haven. Parris' father said the 32-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken bones and bleeding in the brain. Polk County Fire Rescue is taking turns to be with him in the hospital 24 hours a day.



Polk County Fire Rescue is rallying around one of their own after he was injured during an ambulance crash on Monday. They're staying by the side of John Parris, 32, 24/7 while he's in the hospital.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said John Parris, 32, was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night along U.S. 27 and Lucerne Park Road.

Deputies tell us the driver, EMT Eryn Orduna, had her emergency lights activated when she approached a red light. Investigators tell us she slowed and looked both ways before entering the intersection.

However, a Ford F450 truck pulling a trailer entered the intersection at the same time and hit the ambulance, causing it to spin.

Parris was in the back of the ambulance, tending to a patient, when he was thrown from his seat.

Parris, Orduna, the patient and the driver of the pickup truck were all taken to the hospital.

What they're saying:

Parris' dad, Dave Parris, said his son has two small children and has been a paramedic with the team for the last three to four years.

He explained that he suffered a traumatic brain injury, bleeding in the brain and broken bones. While he is in the ICU, he is breathing on his own. He also said he's been in and out of consciousness at Lakeland Regional Hospital, while his wife stays by his side.

The family said Polk County Fire Rescue staff isn't leaving their side either. They're taking shifts to be in the hospital with them.

They added that they are taking his recovery day by day.

What we know:

The EMT who was driving, Orduna, was released from the hospital, while the pickup truck driver is expected to make a full recovery.

The Parris family told FOX 13 that the patient Parris was transporting at the time of the crash remains in the ICU as well.

What we don't know:

While the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing, it's unclear if the driver of the pickup truck will face any fines.

Investigators said he entered the intersection at highway speed.