Dade City assistant principal arrested on DUI, drug possession charges

A Dade City assistant principal was arrested in Polk County on multiple drug possession charges and for DUI, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Deputies said they arrested 49-year-old Ralph Stewart, who works at Pasco High School. On Sunday, Polk County deputies said they responded to a crash near Kathleen Road and Galloway Road around 9:37 p.m.

They said neither driver involved was hurt but noticed Stewart appeared impaired and had bloodshot, watery eyes. He was arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stewart “appeared to have difficulty maintaining his balance and swayed side to side as he was walking.”

The sheriff's office said Stewart was out on body for a previous DUI and his driver's license was suspended on Oct. 17 after refusing to submit a breath sample test.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a terrible decision that too many times results in the loss of innocent lives," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "This was Ralph Stewart's second DUI arrest in less than two months. He is in the position of being a role model and setting good examples for the students. I’m going to give Mr. Stewart an “F” for failing to do that.”

There is no word yet on Stewart's employment status with the school district.