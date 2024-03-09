Dade City man dies on US-301 after being hit by truck: FHP

A 47-year-old Dade City man died at the scene of a crash on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 44-year-old Ridge Manor man was driving a Dodge Ram north on US-301 around 11:50 p.m.

According to authorities, the Dade City man was walking eastbound across the highway south of Clinton Avenue.

The man walked in the path of the truck and was hit, according to troopers.

FHP says the man died at the scene of the crash.

