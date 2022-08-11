Dade City officer-involved shooting reported near Dollar General

article

An officer-involved shooting investigation is taking place at a Dollar General in Dade City.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Pasco County deputies are at the scene of a Dollar General at the corner of Payne Road and U.S. Highway 98.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said while they were not involved in the initial incident, which involved a Dade City police officer, its deputies are on the scene to assist along with FDLE.

Aerial view of law enforcement officers responding to Dade City officer involved shooting outside Dollar General store

There is no word yet on what led up to the officer-involved shooting or if there are any injuries.

The view from SkyFOX shows a white vehicle with damage to its side and crime scene tape at the entrance of the store.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.