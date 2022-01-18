Expand / Collapse search

Dale Mabry Highway shut down in South Tampa due to dump truck crash with downed power lines

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
South Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - A major crash involving a dump truck has shut down Dale Mabry Highway in South Tampa.

Tampa police said the accident happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Dale Mabry and Swann Ave.

The crash investigation has closed Dale Mabry Highway in both directions. TECO is also on the scene due to downed power lines.

According to investigators, the driver of the dump truck suffered a medical episode.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.