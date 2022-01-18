Dale Mabry Highway shut down in South Tampa due to dump truck crash with downed power lines

article

A major crash involving a dump truck has shut down Dale Mabry Highway in South Tampa.

Tampa police said the accident happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Dale Mabry and Swann Ave.

The crash investigation has closed Dale Mabry Highway in both directions. TECO is also on the scene due to downed power lines.

According to investigators, the driver of the dump truck suffered a medical episode.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.