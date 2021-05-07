Daughter of Cuban immigrant launches bouquet business that’s blooming all over town

Mother’s Day is just days away and Linda Quinn is banking on people having trouble finding the perfect gift.

The Tampa woman’s business, "Flower Five Now," sells bouquets for $5 and up outside of local businesses. Friday morning, it was the Seminole Heights Starbucks.

Quinn says she was inspired by her own mother, a Cuban immigrant who opened and ran one of the first unisex salons in Tampa.

"My mother was a single mother – she had a business, she did the best that she could, and she taught me a lot about tenacity, and being able to adapt," she said.

Both skills allowed her business to take root in Tampa.

As last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers look for what to buy, she explains why flowers are often a good choice.

"Flowers are clinically proven to boost your mood," she said. "Smiling tricks your brain into making you feel better, it boosts immunity. Flowers are great for the person who has everything because it is perishable."

But not too perishable. Quinn says many customers say, her flowers last up to two weeks.

This weekend, ahead of Sunday, she will be at Carroll’s Corner Market in South Tampa, Chocolatepi in Seminole Heights, and back again to the Starbucks on W. Hillsborough Ave.

LINK: Quinn's location schedule is online at https://flowerfivenow.com/findflowers/.



