Chester Ochs Park community garden educates on urban agriculture

In the heart of Largo, the Chester Ochs Park community garden, located at the Chester Ochs 4-H Educational Center, is a haven for urban agriculture education.

The garden’s mission – crafted to provide fun and innovative learning experiences for Tampa Bay residents of all ages, backgrounds and cultures – centers around fostering a community built on teamwork, trust and integrity.

This noble objective is achieved through a collaborative partnership between the UF/IFAS Pinellas County 4-H Youth Development Program, the UF/IFAS Pinellas County Master Gardener Program and other contributors, offering diverse training, research, and programming opportunities.

"It’s really important that we have community gardens throughout the area for people to engage in hands-on learning," said Theresa Badurek, a UF/IFAS urban horticulture extension agent. "You can watch a video, read a book, or attend one of our more traditional extension classes, lectures, or webinars – and those are great ways to get started. However, there is no way to beat a hands-on learning experience, especially with gardening."

Founded on June 19, 1991, following Chester Ochs’ vision, the property was dedicated to the citizens of Pinellas County as "The Chester Ochs 4-H Educational Center" and Chester Ochs Park.

The center, which is a converted space from Chester Ochs’ living residence and citrus grove, has been a critical part of the UF/IFAS Pinellas County Extension office. For 27 years, it has served as an active hub for youth gardening, hosting activities ranging from archery to agriculture.

As it opens its gates to the public with trails and dog walks, the center remains committed to its historical roots in agriculture, providing an essential space for the community to engage in meaningful activities.

Today, the Chester Ochs 4-H Educational Center stands as a home to the 4-H and Master Gardeners’ Garden, a thriving community garden, and a collection of inspirational demonstration gardens.

As they gear up for the 2023-2024 season, the community garden invites all Pinellas County residents interested in gardening, emphasizing its commitment to providing access to fresh food, recreation and educational opportunities.

Joining the Ochs community garden not only grants key access from sunrise to sundown but also contributes to the support of the Chester Ochs 4-H garden, youth and club — a cause aimed at teaching essential life skills to the next generation.

The garden’s mission resonates as it becomes a living testament to Chester Ochs’ legacy and a vibrant educational hub for the future.

