David Straz, Tampa businessman and philanthropist, dies

David A. Straz, Jr. has died, according to a statement released Monday evening.

The Straz Foundation said Straz passed away "peacefully in his sleep" during a recent fishing trip.

Straz is one of the most recognizable figures in the Tampa Bay area. The David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts opened in the 80s and is a primary venue for stage performances in Tampa.

His family's foundation has made millions in contributions to arts and other programs benefitting families and children.

In 2018, Straz ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Tampa mayorship but was defeated by Jane Castor.

Mayor Castor released a statement about the passing of Straz, saying, “I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Straz...David’s indelible contributions to this city will be a part of our cultural fabric for decades to come. My heart goes out to the entire family during this very difficult time.”

The Straz family asked for privacy in its statement to the media.