Davis Islands dog park attack: Teen suspects facing upgraded charges as adults

Five teens arrested for beating another teenager in the Davis Islands Dog Park attack that happened last week have all been charged as adults by the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office.

What we know:

All five teens who were arrested have been identified as 17-year-old Owen Callahan, 17-year-old Jacob Ely, 16-year-old Joseph Gesuale, 16-year-old Jace Villanueva and 15-year-old Grayson Shearer. The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office also said an 18-year-old, Orian Robinson, was also arrested in the brutal attack.

Booking photos for Jace Villanueva (top left), Joseph Gesuale (top middle), Owen Callahan (top right), Grayson Shearer (bottom left), Jacob Ely (bottom middle), Orian Robinson (bottom right). Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

The backstory:

This comes after a video shared anonymously with FOX 13 showed the chaos that unfolded last Thursday at the dog park. According to detectives, the night began with everyone involved in the incident gathering for a bonfire at Davis Islands.

The cell phone video, confirmed by the Tampa Police Department to be part of their investigation, shows the chaos that ended the night. A group of teenagers, which includes one person holding a knife, could be seen surrounding a black pickup truck with a teenage driver and passenger. Police said another teenager threw a rock, which can be heard hitting the vehicle.

Moments later, the video shows several teens attacking the passenger, including another person holding a knife. The victim was pulled from the truck and beaten until he was unconscious.

Police arrested six of the suspected attackers, and all were charged with battery or assault and a 17-year-old faced an attempted murder charge.

Dig deeper:

However, the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office said most of the teens are facing upgraded charges with the news that each of the suspects will be charged as adults. Prosecutors said Thursday night in a press release, "Our prosecutors have reviewed the facts and evidence, including several videos of the incident, which are difficult to watch."

Prosecutors said they will be required by Florida law to ask the judge to hold each of the teens behind bars until trial, but they said a judge will make the final decision in the coming days.

Each of the teens charged will now face the following charges:

Callahan – attempted murder in the first-degree.

Ely – attempted murder in the first-degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a deadly missile at within or into a vehicle.

Gesuale – attempted murder in the first-degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Villanueva – attempted murder in the first-degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shearer – attempted murder in the first-degree.

Robinson – felony battery and burglary with a battery.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office. It also includes previous reporting of this case. FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer contributed to this story.

