Sixth teenager arrested for brutal Davis Islands dog park attack

A sixth teenager has been arrested in connection with a brutal attack at a Tampa dog park that left another teen unconscious, police said Monday.

According to Tampa Police , the night began with everyone involved in the incident gathering for a bonfire on Thursday on Davis Islands on Thursday.

Video footage of the brutal Davis Islands fight.

A cell phone video shared anonymously with FOX 13 and confirmed by police as part of their investigation shows the chaos that ended the night.

What we know:

A group of teenagers, which includes one person holding a knife, can be seen surrounding a black pickup truck with a teenage driver and passenger.

Video footage shows one of the teenagers holding a knife.

Police said another teenager threw a rock, which can be heard hitting the vehicle.

Moments later, the video shows several teens attacking the passenger, including another person holding a knife.

The victim was pulled from the truck and beaten until he was unconscious.

"We're able to see very clear pictures of individuals. We're able to hear what's being said. And we can get a play-by-play as it went, as it occurred," said Sgt. Scott Savitt, referring to the video. "All of us can immediately look at that video as a parent, and it's heartbreaking to watch. And you feel helpless. You feel helpless for that victim."

Detectives determined the fight stemmed from a dispute earlier in the week outside Tampa city limits.

Tampa police arrested five teenagers on Friday and a sixth over the weekend, ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old.

Video footage showing one of the victims' arms during the violent altercation.

"If you believe that your child was out at the scene, it was very chaotic; please give us a call," Savitt said. "If they've witnessed anything, I would love to be able to speak with them as a witness vs. they were somehow involved in another way out there. "

What we don't know:

The victims survived and were released from the hospital. Police have not revealed the extent of the passenger's injuries.

Although investigators have released the suspects' names, FOX 13 is not identifying them until Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez decides whether to try them as adults. A spokesperson for Lopez's office said she's waiting for police to finish their investigation before she issues a statement.

Several high school sports-related websites indicate that some of the suspects currently attend or have attended Plant High School.

A Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson wouldn’t confirm that but said that if that were the case, students could face suspension or expulsion based on the district’s Student Code of Conduct.

