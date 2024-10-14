'Day-to-day basis': Hillsborough announces school closures Tuesday

Press play above watch FOX 13 News:

Hillsborough County Public Schools has announced that it will remain closed on Tuesday, Oct. 14, as it continues to recover from Hurricane Milton's devastating impacts on the region.

The county says they decided to keep schools closed based on multiple factors, including power being out in around 100 county schools, over a dozen schools still having standing water, and food deliveries for breakfast and lunch services suffering from delays.

The county says it operates on a day-to-day basis following the hurricane but that its goal is to reopen schools as soon as conditions allow.

For more information on the reopening of Hillsborough County Public Schools, visit hillsboroughschools.org or stay updated on the school district's social media feeds @HillsboroughSch.

