Day care owner in Parrish accused of inappropriately touching teen employees

The owner of Country Cubs Day Care was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation revealed that he committed lewd and lascivious acts on two teenage girls who worked in the day care, according to detectives.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives say they first learned about an allegation that 58-year-old Sanjay Das inappropriately touched a teenage girl last summer.

According to officials, detectives spent several months interviewing employees and found an additional victim. Investigators say the victim was another teenage girl who experienced similar contact with Das while working at the day care located at 122294 US 301 N, Parrish.

According to detectives, they had probable cause to charge Das with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors after the investigation.

On Tuesday, officials say they executed a search warrant and arrested Das after a lengthy interview.

Deputies say Das is in the Manatee County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

According to investigators, there is no evidence that Das committed crimes against any of the children who attended the day care.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.