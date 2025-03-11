Daylight saving: Program aimed at helping residents needing help adjusting automatic irrigation timers

The Brief Hillsborough's Extension Service has a program to help residents adjust their automatic irrigation timer. The on-site irrigation evaluation service is free for community and condominium associations as well as Hillsborough residents.



We just set our clocks forward for daylight saving time over the weekend and Hillsborough County officials said this is also a good time to make sure homeowners are getting the most out of their irrigation systems.

Effective irrigation systems mean using the least amount of water necessary, ensuring there are no leaks present and watering on a homeowner’s designated day to avoid a citation.

"You want to make sure you have your settings correct, as far as the time goes, so you don’t get an enforcement with code," said Heather Crowley, the urban horticultural assistant with Hillsborough County Extension Service. "In doing that, it’s also the perfect time to make sure you’re watering the right amount for your location, and you have no broken heads because you don’t want to get hit with that high water bill."

Crowley said often, residents overwater their landscape unintentionally, because their sprinklers run overnight while they sleep. But Hillsborough’s Extension Service has a program to help residents adjust their automatic irrigation timer.

The on-site irrigation evaluation service is free for community and condominium associations, as well as Hillsborough County residents.

For more information, residents can reach out to Will Stone, a Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program coordinator, at (813) 744-5519 ext. 54133 or StoneWi@HCFL.gov.

