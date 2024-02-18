Daytona 500 2024 postponed to Monday, Feb. 19, due to poor weather

It's official: the Daytona 500 has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 19, due to inclement weather, NASCAR announced Sunday morning. The race will now be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which was also postponed to Monday.

It marks the first-ever Monday double-header at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR said.

The Daytona 500 was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, rainy weather across Florida threatened those plans because the race track itself has to be completely dry.

It should be noted that this isn't the first Daytona 500 that's been impacted by rain, and it probably won't be the last. Three of the last 10 races in February (2014, 2020 and 2021) were wet ones. That weather caused the 2014 and 2021 races to be delayed, the 2020 race to be postponed.

What happens to my tickets?

Daytona International Speedway has protocols in place that give fans the opportunity to exchange their regular grandstand tickets for a future NASCAR race.

Daytona 500 ticketholders can exchange their tickets for any participating NASCAR event or next year's Daytona 500. No cash refunds will be issued.

More on that policy here.

How to watch the Daytona 500

The race can be watched on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.