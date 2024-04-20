Daytona Beach stabbing suspect accused of using police scanner to avoid capture

article

A Daytona Beach stabbing suspect is accused of using a police scanner app to avoid being arrested, deputies said.

On Thursday night, deputies responded to a stabbing report off LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Crews were able to assist the victim who was suffering from life-threatening injuries to the chest after being stabbed.

Soon after, deputies identified the suspect as 23-year-old Skylar Bigham who had fled from the area.

Witnesses said Bigham and the victim were arguing over a woman whom they both dated.

When Bigham was later located by Holly Hill police, they learned that Bigham had been using a police scanner app to listen to law enforcement radio to avoid being captured.

Bigham was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.