Search underway for suspect who shot, killed Manatee County resident at front door: Deputies

Investigators in Manatee County are searching for a shooting suspect who killed a man in Bradenton Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Chatum Light Run. Once deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but ultimately died Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The victim did tell deputies before he died that an individual came to his home and shot him after he answered the door. MCSO said investigators do believe this was a targeted incident.

What we don't know:

Manatee County deputies said they are working to identify and find the suspect. The investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Manatee County Crime Stoppers by calling (866) 634-TIPS or by visiting ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.