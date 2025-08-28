Deadly crash causes traffic delays on I-75 in Hillsborough County
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along I-75 in Hillsborough County early Thursday.
What we know:
According to FHP, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-75 north of Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.
Multiple southbound lanes were blocked at one point, but all lanes reopened by 6 a.m.
Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.
What we don't know:
No further details about the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.