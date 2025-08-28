Deadly crash causes traffic delays on I-75 in Hillsborough County

The Brief A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County early Thursday left at least one person dead. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the southbound side of I-75 north of Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. No further details about the crash have been released.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along I-75 in Hillsborough County early Thursday.

What we know:

According to FHP, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-75 north of Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Multiple southbound lanes were blocked at one point, but all lanes reopened by 6 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash have been released.