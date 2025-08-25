Deadly crash on I-4 near U.S. 301 under investigation

The Brief Troopers are investigating a deadly crash along I-4. It happened late Sunday on the eastbound side near U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County. No further details have been released.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along I-4 in Hillsborough County late Sunday.

What we know:

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before midnight Sunday on the eastbound side of I-4 near U.S. 301.

All lanes of I-4 were back open in time for the morning rush on Monday.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released further details on the crash, only saying at least one person was killed.