Deadly crash on I-4 near U.S. 301 under investigation

Published  August 25, 2025 5:51am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • Troopers are investigating a deadly crash along I-4.
    • It happened late Sunday on the eastbound side near U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County.
    • No further details have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along I-4 in Hillsborough County late Sunday.

What we know:

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before midnight Sunday on the eastbound side of I-4 near U.S. 301.

All lanes of I-4 were back open in time for the morning rush on Monday.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released further details on the crash, only saying at least one person was killed.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

