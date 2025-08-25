Deadly crash on I-4 near U.S. 301 under investigation
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along I-4 in Hillsborough County late Sunday.
What we know:
According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before midnight Sunday on the eastbound side of I-4 near U.S. 301.
All lanes of I-4 were back open in time for the morning rush on Monday.
What we don't know:
Troopers have not released further details on the crash, only saying at least one person was killed.
