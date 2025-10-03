Expand / Collapse search

Deadly double shooting under investigation in Tampa

By
Published  October 3, 2025 12:49pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A man and a woman were found dead on Friday morning in Tampa.
    • Officers discovered the bodies on El Portal Drive following reported gunfire.
    • It is unclear what led to the shooting, which is still under investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were shot and killed on Friday morning in Tampa.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 8500 block of El Portal Drive.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the scene to investigate reports of two people shot, and found a man and a woman dead.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which is still under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department. 

Tampa