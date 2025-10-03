Deadly double shooting under investigation in Tampa

The Brief A man and a woman were found dead on Friday morning in Tampa. Officers discovered the bodies on El Portal Drive following reported gunfire. It is unclear what led to the shooting, which is still under investigation.



Two people were shot and killed on Friday morning in Tampa.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 8500 block of El Portal Drive.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the scene to investigate reports of two people shot, and found a man and a woman dead.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which is still under investigation.