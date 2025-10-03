Deadly double shooting under investigation in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were shot and killed on Friday morning in Tampa.
It happened around 11 a.m. in the 8500 block of El Portal Drive.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the scene to investigate reports of two people shot, and found a man and a woman dead.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the shooting, which is still under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.