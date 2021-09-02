DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

Devastating flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida lead to at least eight deaths in New York City and New Jersey.

The NYPD responded to multiple calls of flooding across the city late Wednesday into early Thursday where at least seven people were killed. At least one person was dead in New Jersey. Many more were rescued.

A 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a two-year-old child were found dead inside a house at 44-60 64th Street in Maspeth, Queens. Police responded to a 911 call about flooding at the home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday where they discovered the bodies. Their identities were not yet released.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, the NYPD responded to flooding at 61-20 Grand Central Parkway in Rego Park, Queens where they found a 48-year-old woman unconscious. She was taken to Forest Hills Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At about 11:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a flooding condition at 90-11 183 Street in Jamaica, Queens. Cops discovered a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man unconscious. The woman was rushed to Queens General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

At about 11:30 p.m., police discovered a 66-year-old man dead within a flooded house at 491 Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hill, Brooklyn. His name was not released pending family notification.

And, in New Jersey, at least one person was killed. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told news outlets that someone died in the city after being submerged in their car.

Early Thursday morning, the NYPD tweeted photos of the rescue of a disabled man and his dog stranded in three feet of water inside a basement.

New York City and New Jersey were slammed with torrential rains and extreme flooding that began Wednesday afternoon and continued through Thursday morning.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said while declaring a state of emergency in New York City late Wednesday.

